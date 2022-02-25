Bulls stay on a roll

DeMar DeRozan made enough big shots down the stretch to keep his record run going and Chicago’s winning streak intact.

DeRozan scored 37 points while extending an NBA-record streak and the Eastern Conference-leading Bulls squeezed by the Atlanta Hawks 112-108 on Thursday night in Chicago.

DeRozan pushed his league mark of scoring at least 35 points while shooting 50% or better to eight consecutive games. The five-time All-Star made 15 of 21 shots and had five points in the final minute, helping the Bulls rally from three down to win for their sixth straight victory.

“You love it and you hate it,” he said. “Of course, you don’t want to be down and have that pressure on yourself to try to pull out a game. But when you’re in those moments, you’ve got to take it on. I love the moments, I love the challenge, I love the opportunity.”

DeRozan also made it nine games in a row with 30 points or more, the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in 10 straight from Dec. 25, 1990, to Jan. 14, 1991.

Zach LaVine scored 20 points after missing the final three games prior to the All-Star break because of his ailing left knee. The high-flying guard had platelet-rich plasma therapy, a cortisone injection and fluid drained in Los Angeles last week, hoping the treatment will help him get through the remainder of the season.

Nikola Vucevic added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tristan Thompson provided a lift off the bench, with 11 points and six rebounds in his Bulls debut. And Chicago moved a half-game ahead of idle Miami in the East.

• The Milwaukee Bucks signed point guard Jevon Carter on Thursday, adding another former Brooklyn Nets player to their roster.

The defending champion Bucks signed Carter, who faced Milwaukee with Phoenix last year in the NBA Finals, two days after the Nets waived him. The addition comes just over a week after the Bucks signed former Nets forward DeAndre’ Bembry.

Carter averaged 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 12 minutes in 46 games with the Nets. The 26-year-old Carter has career averages of 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 13.7 minutes in four seasons with Memphis, Phoenix and Brooklyn.

Carter joined the Nets in a August in the trade that sent Landry Shamet to Phoenix. Memphis selected Carter out of West Virginia with the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft. He was a two-time Big 12 defensive player of the year.

Bembry joined the Bucks less than a week after the Nets waived him. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1 steal and 19.8 minutes in 48 games with Brooklyn this season.

Football

• Ken Burrough, the former Houston Oilers receiver who was the last NFL player to wear No. 00, died Thursday. He was 73.

Burrough’s family announced the death, saying died at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.

Burrough was the 10th overall pick in 1970 by New Orleans, but played just one season for the Saints before being traded to the Oilers. He spent the next 11 seasons in Houston, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1977.

Burrough led the NFL in receiving yards in 1975 with a career-high 1,063. He piled up 6,906 yards receiving and 47 touchdowns with the Oilers, helping lead them during their Luv Ya Blue period where they twice reached the AFC championship game. The Oilers are now the Tennessee Titans.

• Former Auburn and San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James, who made a name for himself for being unstoppable despite his small stature, died Friday after a lengthy illness, the university said. He was 59.

Auburn announced the death of James, a 5-foot-6 player nicknamed “Little Train," but provided no additional details.

James played five seasons with the NFL's Chargers, who have since moved to Los Angeles, after being drafted in the fifth round in 1984. He set an NFL record with 2,535 all-purpose yards in 1985 after leading the Chargers in rushing, receiving and kickoff and punt return yardage.

He led the AFC in receptions that season with 86 while setting the NFL record for receiving yards by a running back with 1,027.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0