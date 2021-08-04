Bulls pay dearly for DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls continued to revamp their roster Tuesday by making a surprising splash in free agency.
They reportedly agreed to sign free-agent wing DeMar DeRozan to a three-year, $85 million contract. To complete the sign-and-trade deal, the Bulls will send Thad Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a 2025 first-round pick and second-round pick in 2022 and 2025 to the San Antonio Spurs, according to multiple reports.
While Monday’s move for Lonzo Ball had been telegraphed for weeks, the Bulls operated much more stealthily to pull off DeRozan’s addition.
DeRozan, a four-time All-Star who turns 32 on Saturday, averaged 21.6 points and 6.9 assists with the Spurs in 2020-21 and has scored at least 20 points per game in the last eight seasons.
As a secondary creator and third scoring option, DeRozan gives the Bulls additional offensive firepower to pair with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, who played with DeRozan at USC during the 2008-09 season.
- A decade into his NBA career, Kemba Walker is heading home.
The four-time All-Star point guard will sign with the New York Knicks after agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.
Walker — who was born in the Bronx — and the Thunder have been working on the buyout parameters in recent days, according to the person who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not finalized.
The 31-year-old Walker is owed nearly $74 million for the next two seasons, including a $37.6 million option that he held for 2022-23. He never played for the Thunder, who acquired him in a trade with Boston in June in the deal that sent Al Horford back to the Celtics.
- Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors that takes him through the 2025-26 season.
Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star point guard, who would have been entering the final season of his previous contract. Curry will earn $48 million for the 2022-23 season, then $51.9 million in ‘23-’24, $55.7 million in ’24-’25 and $59.6 million in the final year of the deal.
For this extension — first reported by ESPN — it was only a matter of when it would get done after the 33-year-old Curry produced one of his best seasons.
- The Philadelphia 76ers have signed nine-year veteran center Andre Drummond.
Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed. Drummond joins Philadelphia after splitting the 2020-21 season with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 6-foot-10, 279-pound Drummond, a two-time All-Star, will wear No. 1 for the Sixers. He appeared in 46 games (all starts) last season and averaged 14.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 27.0 minutes per outing. He was one of just three NBA players, including new teammate Joel Embiid, to average a point-rebound double-double as well as one steal and one block last season.
Football
The Chicago Bears signed veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree to a one-year contract.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ogletree has started all but one of the 95 games he has played in since the St. Louis Rams drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in 2013 out of Georgia. He has 7 1/2 sacks and 12 interceptions in eight seasons for the Rams, Giants and Jets.
Ogletree was signed to the Jets’ practice squad in Week 1 last season, then got released after recording three tackles in two games.