Bulls pay dearly for DeRozan

The 31-year-old Walker is owed nearly $74 million for the next two seasons, including a $37.6 million option that he held for 2022-23. He never played for the Thunder, who acquired him in a trade with Boston in June in the deal that sent Al Horford back to the Celtics.

Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors that takes him through the 2025-26 season.

Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star point guard, who would have been entering the final season of his previous contract. Curry will earn $48 million for the 2022-23 season, then $51.9 million in ‘23-’24, $55.7 million in ’24-’25 and $59.6 million in the final year of the deal.

For this extension — first reported by ESPN — it was only a matter of when it would get done after the 33-year-old Curry produced one of his best seasons.

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed nine-year veteran center Andre Drummond.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed. Drummond joins Philadelphia after splitting the 2020-21 season with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers.