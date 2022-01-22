Bulls G Caruso sidelined by broken wrist after Allen foul

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will have surgery next week to repair his broken right wrist after he was taken down by Grayson Allen during the third quarter of Friday night's 94-90 loss at Milwaukee.

The team said Caruso will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. It's another tough blow for Chicago (28-16) after it announced Thursday that guard Lonzo Ball needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Caruso, who turns 28 on Feb. 28, is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 28 games in his first season with Chicago.

Caruso was driving to the basket Friday night when a hard foul from Allen caused him to land on his right side. Caruso lay on the floor for a few minutes, though he stayed in the game to attempt the free throws that resulted from Allen's flagrant 2 foul.

"For Alex to be in the air like that, and for (Allen) to take him down like that, it could have ended (Caruso's) career," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said after the loss. "And (Allen) has a history of this. That to me was really, it was really dangerous. And I really hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because (Allen) could have really, really seriously hurt him."

Caruso said after the game that his wrist was "a little banged up" and that he'd have to see how it feels in the next couple of days.

"The dude just grabbed me out of the air," Caruso said.

Allen served a one-game suspension during the 2016-17 season while at Duke after tripping an opposing player for the third time in a calendar year. He was ejected from an NBA Summer League game in 2019 after committing two flagrant fouls.

The Bucks acquired Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason. He spent two seasons at Memphis after playing his rookie season with the Utah Jazz.

The play was originally ruled a common shooting foul, but it was upgraded to a flagrant 2 after a replay review. The flagrant 2 resulted in an automatic ejection.

"For it to even be extended to a flagrant 2 and be thrown out of the game, clearly the officials must have felt like there was some intent there," Donovan said.

Bucks coaches and players spoke out in defense of Allen after the game.

"I think Grayson (did) nothing malicious, went to block the shot," Budenholzer said. "I think it's a close call, and they went with flagrant 2. I'm not going to disagree. It's right on the border and that's the direction they went."

"I thought it was a hard foul, for sure, but I thought it was a good, hard foul," Milwaukee's Khris Middleton said. "He went for the ball. The referee said there was a little bit extra afterward, so that's what it is. I don't think Grayson's a dirty player. He's been great with us all season long — competing, defending and never really crossing the line. I think we're all disappointed to see him get ejected for that foul."

• Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bucks. Both teams shot below 40% overall and posted their worst 3-point percentages of the season.

“At the end of the day, a win is a win,” Antetokounmpo said. “We did the right things. We created good habits tonight.”

DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points but missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Bulls ahead with 23 seconds left. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton made two free throws with 15.8 seconds remaining to close out the scoring

Chicago shot 18.4% (7 of 38) from beyond the arc and the Bucks made 19.4% (6 of 31) of their attempts.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan appreciated the effort his team showed even on a poor-shooting night as they played without injured guards Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine for a fourth straight game.

