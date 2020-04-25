'Bull Durham' inspiration dies at 80

At Class C Stockton in 1960, he struck out 262 and walked 262 in 170 innings.

"You heard all the stories about Steve, and they were true," said former teammate Bobby Floyd, now a New York Mets senior adviser. "I can remember him being on the mound one day in Stockton, he wasn't warmed up and he just threw the ball over our clubhouse behind the wall in left center field. It had to be at least 400 feet."

And then there was a workout at Daytona Beach.

"They had a wooden outfield fence. They drew a strike zone on there and moved him back to about 60 feet, 6 inches, and had him throw," Floyd said. "After a while, there were a lot of holes in that fence — inside, outside, up and down — and the strike zone was clean."

No matter what efforts Dalkowski tried and the Orioles suggested, he never mastered control.

"What if? But it wasn't in the cards," his sister said. "Stevie was wild. That was part of his thing."

Shelton was a minor league infielder with the Orioles from 1967-71 and used the stories he heard about Dalkowski when he wrote and directed the 1988 movie "Bull Durham."