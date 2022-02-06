Bulk donation drop-off set Feb. 12

STURTEVANT — Fosters reStore, a nonprofit organization that operates solely on donations from the community, will hold a bulk donation drop-off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Fosters Furniture & Mattress, 9900 Durand Ave.

All ages clothing, home decor, electronics, jackets, winter gear, furniture (no sofa/loveseat types), purses and accessories, toys and more are accepted. For more information on what is accepted, go to fostersrestore.com/donate.a5w.

Fosters reStore has two locations — 2000 Lathrop Ave., Racine, and 9900 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Both locations are open for regular donations. People with large amounts are asked to drop off at the Sturtevant location. Fosters is a huge thrift store where all profits benefit foster children.

