Building for success

RACINE — As a former United States Marine, Racine businessman Wesley Rosenberg knows all about the importance of teamwork for mission-critical success. It’s a passion that Rosenberg brings to work every day at Building Waters, Inc., 2101 Lathrop Ave.
“This isn’t about me, it’s about us as a team, it’s about all the people that work here,” noted Rosenberg, a state-licensed Master Plumber. “It all comes from my military background when I was in the Marine Corps. That’s all they talk is team. There’s no “I” in team. It’s all about everybody working together as a team to be stronger. They Marines were very influential in my life, so I live by that type of a concept.”
The practical application of the teamwork approach is exemplified on the jobsite.
“If I give them a job, it’s not their job, it’s our job,” Rosenberg said. “It’s my job to make them as successful as possible on that job, empower them to be successful and work as a team. We’re about taking care of the customer, having a close relationship.”
Known for its popular educational “Ask the Experts” advertisements in The Journal Times, Building Waters has won the respect of Journal Times readers, who have bestowed the firm with multiple Journal Times “Best of Racine County” awards for customer service, plumbing and mechanical work over the years.
“It’s all about thinking outside the box to do what’s best for our customers,” noted Rosenberg, a veteran plumber of more than 30 years. “Our customer service – centered on building relationships – sets us apart.”
Looking to enhance its customer service experience even more, Building Waters three weeks ago switched from paper service records to computer tablets for data capture on jobs to compile complete service history records.
On the grow
After a plumbing apprentriceship under his father following military service, Rosenberg worked in-house for the Racine Unified School District for the majority of his career before taking the entrepreneurial plunge with his 2011 establishment of Building Waters, methodically building the company from a one-man shop into a full service 26-employee firm.
“I fell in love with the science of plumbing, figuring out problems,” Rosenberg said.
Building Waters today offers complete plumbing, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration services across southeastern Wisconsin to handle the plumbing and mechanical needs of residential, commercial, industrial, school and governmental clients, among others. Building Waters offers 24/7/365 plumbing and mechanical services.
With Building Waters’ plumbing and HVAC work often interfacing with home remodeling projects, Rosenberg expanded Building Waters’ scope with the purchase of its Northern Oaks Remodeling division.
“I wanted to be able to offer it all, a full service one-stop shop,” Rosenberg said. “Now I can not only offer them plumbing and HVAC, I can also get them the countertops, the cabinets, the flooring … It’s a convenience to our customers.”
Northern Oaks Remodeling specializes in kitchens, bathrooms, basements and lower levels, home additions, garages, decks, porches and pergolas.
Rosenberg eventually hopes to add a complementary electrical division to Building Waters’ services mix.
Additionally, Building Waters has also branched out into offering its heating customers a proprietary line of private label Building Waters Aire furnaces, designed and manufactured to Building Waters’ exacting performance specifications for peak performance in Wisconsin’s unique climate.
“We’re selling ourselves with the private label,” noted Building Waters vice president and HVAC operations manager Dan Miller. “The brand is us. You’re buying into us. We’re the product. We’re the brand. We’re gonna take care of our customers.”
Learn more
For more information on Building Waters, call 262-989-1001, email buildingwaters@gmail.com, follow Building Waters, Inc. on Facebook, or visit www.wisconsinmechanicalservice.com. Information about Building Waters’ Northern Oaks Remodeling division can be found at www.remodelingracine.com.