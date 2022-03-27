Building back the Thelma Orr COP House

RACINE — On June 1, it will have been two years since the Thelma Orr Community Oriented Policing House was badly damaged as a result of arson that occurred amid protests over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Marty Defatte was there first thing in the morning after the fire was finally extinguished.

He was the first Community Oriented Policing officer in 1992 and continues to sit on the board of the non-profit that oversees the COP houses, Racine Community Outpost.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he said as his voice broke with emotion. He described the scene and the debris from the burned house that was now sitting in the front yard.

“I get very emotional about this house, and all of the COP houses,” he said. “They’ve been part of my life for over 30 years.”

In the months since the fire, the Racine Police Department, the city, and the Racine Community Outpost have been working to get the COP house open again and the program back on track. The Thelma Orr COP House reopened with a ceremony on Nov. 17.

The beginning

It was in 1993 that then-Chief Richard Polzin suggested the RPD establish a Community Oriented Policing program, Defatte recalled, in order to establish a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they policed.

As he remembers it, the chief heard about Community Oriented Policing at a conference and came back looking for a volunteer to get the program up and running.

Defatte was, initially, the only volunteer.

“I thought: My God, this is a piece of cake,” he said. “It was made for me.”

He described it as reminiscent of the old days when police walked a beat patrol, getting to know people, and talking to the folks in the neighborhood.

He said the job allowed him to meet everyone on a personal level — including the troublemakers.

There were some challenges, beginning with the fact the concept was new and came with big ideas but no budget.

They were able to obtain a small, beat-up house on Sixth Street, which put him right in the neighborhood, rather than across town at the police station.

Defatte said he then got the idea to allow the Department of Corrections-Parole and Probation to have an office in the COP house.

The State of Wisconsin paid for the space, which brought in revenue to help with upkeep on the house. Because those on parole and probation then had to come to the COP houses to meet with DOC personnel, Defatte was able to get to know the parolees as well.

Over the years, the success of the program allowed it to expand until the city had five COP houses and the Mount Pleasant Police Department also opened one.

“Without Chief Polzin’s leadership, turning us loose to just do it, this thing would never be where it is to this day,” he said. “You had to believe in it and Polzin believed in it.”

As time went on, more and more officers began to believe in it, as well, because they could see the positive impact on the neighborhoods, he added.

Rebuilding

When the Villa Street COP House was set ablaze on June 1, 2020, it wasn’t just the loss of the house, but the loss of everything inside that facilitated the program.

According to Defatte, the damage from the arson was such “the whole place had to be taken down to the studs.”

While the arson was devastating to those who were invested, it was also an opportunity to re-design the floorplan.

For example, the back door now leads into a reception area where people can check in.

Additionally, the area that might have been used for a two-car garage is now a large meeting space where the officers can host COP events.

Officer Jason DeBruin is now in charge of the Villa Street COP house, which he called “a work in progress.”

On a recent tour, he pointed out two workspaces that, in the future, are to be utilized by patrol officers.

DeBruin said there were benefits to having patrol officers work out of the COP houses: The first is it keeps officers in the neighborhoods.

Without those work spaces, they have to find a place to park and complete the report in their squad, or they have to go back to the police department, taking officers out of the neighborhood.

Another challenge has been in acquiring furniture; though, that list is somewhat shorter after Bob’s Furniture stepped up with a gift card that allowed them to acquire desks, sofas, and chairs.

Programs

Having something for young people to do, to keep them off the streets and out of trouble, is part of the COP goal.

But it also allows the officers to meet and get to know the young folks in the neighborhood.

“We’re able to give them something to do, something to eat, and get to know them on a first name basis,” he said.

DeBruin added: “If something does happen, they’re more likely to talk to us because we have a personal relationship established, rather than some regular cop off of the street that they don’t know. Then they have their guard up.”

One of the incentives sure to bring young people in is video games.

Recently, the COP officers gathered at Gamestersbay, 223 Sixth St., where Ivette Camarano prepared a donation of a 50-inch LED TV, a Nintendo Switch, a Nintendo Classic, a bunch of games, classic board games and a full-size piano.

Camarano and the co-owner of Gamestersbay, Ramsin Zaia, run a nonprofit called GetOffTheStreets.org, which collaborates with community organizers to help give young people something to do so they don’t wander the streets.

Community support

It is support like that, Defatte said, which is behind the success and growth of the community oriented policing program.

As another example, the outside play equipment at area COP houses was made possible through donations from Kiwanis and Lions Club.

He pointed out that on the day of the arson, a member of the community came down with a front loader to help get the debris off the front yard and another company brought a Dumpster to help with the clean-up effort.

“They never took a penny,” he said.

Trust

As the Racine Community Outpost and the city work to rebuild the Villa Street COP House inside and out, DeBruin is working to get the program back on track to fulfill its mission, building relationships and trust.

This summer you’ll find him working with others in the community garden started by Sgt. Robert Ortiz five or six years ago and with Habitat for Humanity on their project on 12th Street.

And of course, he will be working with youth and their families in the Villa Street COP House.

“I’ll be establishing a tightknit group where I know them and they know me, so if they have any issues they feel comfortable calling me versus sitting on their hands and hoping it gets taken care of or calling 911 and getting whoever the area patrol is,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0