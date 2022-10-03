Building a bridge over troubled water

Jim Leonhard came to Madison in 2001 as an unknown walk-on. Fast forward more than 21 years later — which included multiple All-America nods, a 10-year NFL career and a quick ascent up the college coaching ladder — and he now sits in the driver’s seat of his alma mater’s program.

He'll have a tryout holding the proverbial keys to the program for at least seven games.

University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Leonhard as interim football coach Sunday — replacing the man who brought him onto the coaching staff, Paul Chryst. The defensive coordinator admitted the day was emotional for the program, from the team and staff to himself.

Leonhard’s words throughout Sunday’s news conference balanced lauding his former boss with respect for his guidance and what he accomplished during his seven-plus seasons with steering UW in a better direction.

“His family and this program mean everything to him,” Leonhard said about Chryst. “And I think it's our duty, my duty as a coach, and to get our staff and players to rally behind him and really fulfill everything that he had envisioned for this team, which we still think is out there. It's unfortunate. I had a long relationship with coach Chryst as a player, mentoring me as I got into coaching. This man hired me with zero coaching experience and named me his coordinator a year later. So very emotional day for myself.

“With that being said, it's a dream for myself coming out of that nightmare, and I want to respect him and his family in all ways. And this place means a ton to myself. And it means so much to everyone who is committed to be here with the athletic department — the players, the faculty, the coaching staff. We want more, we want better and that's my goal is to try to help get us in that direction in a unique time. I’m up to that task, and I'm excited for that journey that we're about to go on.”

Leonhard’s resume from player to coach speaks for itself and demonstrates the program’s values of hard work and overcoming adversity. The Badgers’ defense has thrived even further under his guidance as a coordinator starting in 2017, setting a precedent of being among some of the top units in the nation.

“I don't know that I can say anything about Jim that hasn't been already well documented throughout the years,” McIntosh said. “Obviously the fit that Jim brings to this program — his competitiveness, his work ethic — those are all gimmes. Clearly his ability to lead and his ability to teach. We're fortunate to have Jimmy on the staff, that we’re in a position that we can entrust this level of responsibility and leadership to somebody like Jimmy.

“... I'm confident that there's nobody who could do it better at this moment in time than Jim. And our collective focus, everybody around this program and in it, is to try to maximize this season for our team.”

Leonhard acknowledged the freshness of Sunday’s events and how they are assessing a variety of potential situations. That appears to include whether he will call plays as he did as defensive coordinator or hand off those.

There will be obstacles ahead both short term and long term within this program that sits 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten. McIntosh confirmed he, Chryst and Leonhard spoke with the team Sunday night about the coaching change in a closed-door setting, a meeting he described as “tough.”

Conversations about what the Badgers can and need to do differently may be in the long term, according to Leonhard, but the immediate challenge involves the Badgers’ emotional state. The second involves assisting them in trying to separate being a student at home, then homing back in and preparing for games when they enter UW’s facilities.

“The majority of these players, a huge determining factor in coming to Wisconsin is coach Chryst, so very shaken with the news,” Leonhard said. “We understand that our five-game resume this year is not what we wanted. We have not been playing up to our capabilities, and even before this news, there was some hard conversations that were had today between coaches, players, among the staff on how do we get it corrected.

“So I think the emotions, being very open and real about where we currently are and what can we do to win this coming Saturday. And the timeline of this obviously is unique. Stepping into this role, and just kind of how that will shake up staff dynamics and understanding that we have to compartmentalize a lot of our emotions in order to give our players the best opportunity to win this coming week because that's not getting moved.”

Leonhard will lead this team for now through its final seven regular-season games, but McIntosh said he believes he owes it to the UW football program to perform “a full search when the time is right.”

However, it will be Leonhard leading the Badgers on a trip to Northwestern for a 2:30 p.m. contest Saturday.

Leonhard’s demeanor at the podium Sunday seemed similar to what has been seen in previous media availabilities throughout his time as an assistant — poised and measured when answering questions as someone who can lead this program despite what likely had been a long and taxing day. He conveyed his love for the university, program and team’s potential when asked about his emotions juxtaposed with any talks with Chryst after the decision.

“Obviously unique circumstances to get here and want to be very sensitive to coach Chryst and the conversations and the relationship we had,” Leonhard said. “He has a ton of confidence in me, and he made that very clear when he hired me, and he made that very clear today in his message. This place means a lot to me. I really felt like I grew up here. I've talked about this many times. I really became who I am at the University of Wisconsin and in this football program and around so many people that are still here today.

“So to have an opportunity to be in this position is not one that I take lightly and very excited for. Very mixed emotions at this point, but I feel like I can take this opportunity and help this place grow. And that's why I came back a number of years ago, and it's why I hadn't left. And that's the mission that I want to continue forward with our guys, and just getting them to understand the trust, the confidence we have in this group of men that we will get this thing going in the right direction, and it's going to happen sooner than later.”