Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead in the first round of the Women's British Open on Thursday at Milton Keynes, England.
Buhai finished just ahead of Japan's Hinako Shibuno and American Danielle Kang, who each had a bogey in rounds of 66.
"In my last few tournaments I've had three good rounds and one not so good round, so I'm hoping this is the week I can do four good rounds," said Buhai, whose best finish this year is a tie for 11th. "The last few weeks I have been just trying to stay mellow and keep everything in check, and it seems to be helping."
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week's Evian Championship in France, was well positioned after a 68.
"I'm not tired yet," Ko said. "I will do my best for this week, and then I had just great playing today, so I'm just happy."
Buhai, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, made her only bogey on the par-5 11th but responded with three straight birdies on Nos. 14-16. Her best previous British Open finish was a tie for 30th in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.