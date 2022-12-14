Budget-friendly tech to gift this year

‘Tis the season for tech! Gifting the latest in technology is sure to please anyone on your shopping list, and it doesn’t need to bust budgets. While inflation is top of mind for shoppers this year, finding gifts that are both useful and exciting without breaking the bank can be a challenge.

Associates at Kenosha/Racine’s local UScellular can help find the perfect gift for anyone in the family to stay connected this holiday including wireless listening devices for the music lover in your life, power banks for the one who always forgets to charge and even special safety accessories for Fido.

Whether you’re looking to stick to a budget or go all in on the season’s biggest splurge, here are UScellular’s top gift ideas:

Under $25

Tech gifts don’t have to come with a high price tag. Keep some of the smallest family members safe with kid’s headphones this year. The headphones from JBL are custom designed to keep developing ears comfortable and safe with sound never exceeding 85dB. And don’t forget about your family’s furry friend. The Pelican AirTag Dog Collar Case stylishly holds your dog’s AirTag in place and an LED collar light shines brightly around their neck to ensure you always know where your pet is.

Under $100

For the person who can’t live without their devices, consider helping to protect your loved one’s investment with a rugged Otterbox Defender case or a fashionable case from Rifle Paper Co. Ensure all their devices stay charged with the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Trio that can charge a phone, earbuds and watch all at once.

Over $100

If you’re looking to splurge this season, you can’t go wrong with the latest Bluetooth speakers or wireless earbuds by Apple, Google and Samsung. For the person in your life who brings the party wherever they go, the JBL PartyBox On the Go is an all-in-one machine that has booming sound, a microphone, a synched light show, plug-and-play instrument inputs and splashproof protection.

If you know fitness will be a top priority in the new year, the latest connected watches can help to stay connected from their wrist, track activity and fitness goals and monitor overall health.

For the one you call in an emergency, the Mophie Powerstation AC Power Bank is a large-capacity portable battery with AC output, USB-A ports and a floodlight and can charge your wireless devices, small appliances and even jumpstart your car is perfect to keep loved ones prepare for the unexpected.

UScellular has the latest tech and tech accessories available in stores across Southeast Wisconsin. Visit your local UScellular store today at www.uscellular.com/store-locator or uscellular.com/shop.