Bucs: Hope to keep core together to chase another Super Bowl

"If you love football this was the year to be a player in the NFL because that's all it was," Brady added. "It was football camp with all your buddies year round. I really enjoyed that part."

Arians, 68, came out of retirement two years ago, inheriting a team that hadn't made the playoffs in more than a decade. The Bucs went 7-9 in his first season, then hit the jackpot in free agency when Brady decided to leave New England.

Life hasn't been the same since.

"This was a very talented football team last year, but we really didn't know how to win. And when you bring a winner in, and he's running the ship, it makes a total difference in your locker room and every time we step on the field," Arians said.

"I think the leadership that Tom brings and his attitude of let's go play, it's never over till it's over and we're going to win this thing somehow, some way, it permeated the locker room," the coach added. "His belief that we're going to do this, and knowing he had been there and done it, our guys believed it. It changed our entire football team."

Brady said Arians, who also has two Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach, deserves credit, too.