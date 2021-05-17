Bucks: Young, White help Bulls top starter-less Bucks 118-112

The Bulls prevented the Bucks from becoming the first NBA team to go unbeaten in its division, with an 11-1 mark against the Central. Chicago also snapped a 12-game losing streak against Milwaukee.

Lauri Markkanen scored 17, Ryan Arcidiacono set season highs with 14 points and four 3-pointers, and the Bulls finished their first season under coach Billy Donovan on a winning note — even though Zach Lavine (right knee tendinitis) and Nikola Vucevic (hip) did not play. But they know they have work to do if they're going to contend in the conference.

"Every day for me with these guys was phenomenal," Donovan said. "It was a great group. ... I've got a strong affinity for these guys as people and the way they conducted themselves professionally. It's hard for me to sit here and say, 'OK, what does our team need?'"

The Bulls were up by four early in the fourth when Arcidiacono — who did not miss a 3 in the game — hit three from beyond the arc in a span of a minute as the lead grew to 100-89.

Tip-ins