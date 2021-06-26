Bucks: Young Hawks try to regroup at home in Game 3 against Bucks SUN

It was a rare highlight on a night of struggles for Young. He had only 15 points and matched his career high with nine turnovers. He accepted responsibility for the loss.

“It was just one of those nights, and sometimes it happens like that,” Young said. “It sucks it happened tonight, but we’ve got to be able to bounce back.”

The 3-point shot is an important part of Milwaukee’s attack, but the Bucks proved they thrive when driving to the basket. The Bucks can be expected to try to repeat that winning formula on Sunday night.

Led by Antetokounmpo, the Bucks outscored the Hawks 62-30 in the paint. It was the recipe for the two-time MVP to make 11 of 18 shots from the field while adding a game-high nine rebounds. He was dominant despite missing his three 3-pointers.

“I think he set a tone early,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “There were a couple drives and finishes that were kind of just what we expect from Giannis.”

McMillan will be watching to make sure officials continue to monitor Antetokounmpo’s time at the free-throw line after the NBA said 10-second violations should have been called late in Game 1. Antetokounmpo made three of four free throws in Game 2 and insisted he did nothing to shorten his routine at the line.