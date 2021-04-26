Bucks: Williams, Hawks too hot to handle

ATLANTA — Lou Williams sank four 3-pointers in the final seven minutes, including a jumper that gave Atlanta its first lead of the second half, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-104 on Sunday night.

Williams scored all of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. The Hawks overwhelmed the Bucks with their barrage of eight 3-pointers in the final seven minutes.

Williams missed seven shots from the field before his drought-breaking 3 gave Atlanta its first lead of the second half at 85-84 with 6:59 remaining.

Williams knew he hadn't made a shot from the field, but he wasn't going to pass up the shot.

"Listen, I've had worse games where I haven't been able to score," Williams said. "My confidence never wavers. ... For scorers like me, when one drops we feel we can make 10 in a row."

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points with 14 rebounds, but the Bucks couldn't complete another season sweep of an Eastern Conference rival. Milwaukee settled for two wins in its three-game series against the Hawks one day after a 132-94 rout of Philadelphia completed the sweep of that series.

Khris Middleton had 23 points, and Jrue Holiday had 19 points with 11 assists for Milwaukee.