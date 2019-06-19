According to multiple reports, the Milwaukee Bucks traded guard Tony Snell and their first-round pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft to the Detroit Pistons. In exchange, the Bucks received forward Jon Leuer, who played for the University of Wisconsin.
Snell has averaged 7.2 points a game and shot 40.3% from 3-point range. He was also regarded as an above-average defender.
He made 74 appearances with 12 starts last season.
He was owed $11.4 million for the 2019-20 season plus a $12.2 million player option in 2020-21.
- Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes is back as the head coach of the team after stepping away for the first month of the season because of cancer.
Hughes first game will be Friday against Los Angeles. Seattle plays eight of its next nine games at home.
The 64-year-old veteran coach shared his cancer diagnosis before the season began and underwent successful surgery to remove a carcinoid tumor in his digestive tract on May 14. The procedure was performed by Dr. Amir Bastawrous at the Swedish First Hill Campus in Seattle.
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Kucherov’s Russian teammate, won his first Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie in another bittersweet recognition for the Lightning, who won 62 regular-season games before getting swept by Columbus in the opening round.
Kucherov received 164 of 171 first-place votes in a runaway Hart victory over two-time MVP Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh, who finished second, and 2017 Hart winner Connor McDavid of Edmonton. The voting was no surprise after Kucherov posted the NHL’s highest-scoring individual season since 1996.
Hockey
Nikita Kucherov gratefully accepted the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award on Wednesday night in recognition of his spectacular 128-point regular season in Tampa Bay.
He might even be able to enjoy the trophies someday, whenever the sting of the Lightning’s first-round postseason loss has faded.
Kucherov won the NHL’s highest honors Wednesday night, receiving the Hart as the league MVP and the Lindsay Award as the best player according to a vote of his fellow pros.
The Russian right wing also formally picked up the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s top scorer at the hockey world’s annual Vegas ceremony at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.
College volleyball
Iowa fired volleyball coach Bond Shymansky on Wednesday, saying an independent investigation by an outside law firm determined he committed a major NCAA rules violation.
Iowa said Shymansky intentionally provided an impermissible benefit to a prospect who went on to compete for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa reported the violation to the NCAA and said it is cooperating. The NCAA has asked Iowa not to comment further until it releases its findings.
Barta announced that Vicki Brown, who was named interim head coach last month, will remain in that role next season. Shymansky went 78-83 in five seasons at Iowa.
