The Milwaukee Bucks have taken a chance on a potential impact player.
They have traded center Thon Maker to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for forward Stanley Johnson.
Johnson, 22, the Pistons’ first-round draft pick (eighth overall) in 2015, has battled with consistency through his career. This season’s numbers mirror his career stats: 7.5 points per game, 38 percent shooting and 28 percent 3-point shooting. He’s better known for his defense.
Maker, who turns 22 later this month, is 7-foot-1 and 221 pounds. He had fallen out of the rotation for the Bucks, one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. In his three seasons, he averages 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks while shooting 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from the 3-point line.
He makes $2,799,720 this season; $3,569,643 next season.
Two weeks ago, it was reported that Maker wanted to be traded out of Milwaukee, who made him the 10th pick in the 2016 NBA draft.
The Pistons add a talented prospect with one year left on his rookie deal for a player who was unlikely to receive a $5.3 million qualifying offer in June.
After Tuesday night’s win in New York, the Pistons traded Reggie Bullock to the Lakers for a second-round pick and rookie Svi Mykhailiuk.
