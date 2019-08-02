The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks in a Christmas Day matchup between the expected top teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, a league source said Friday.
There has been speculation that the game would tip off in early afternoon, but the source said the time has not been set.
The Sixers’ four-game preseason schedule is expected to be released early next week. The source said the NBA regular-season schedule likely isn’t going to be released until at least Aug. 12.
Led by MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks had the best record in the NBA (60-22) this past season but lost to Toronto in six games during the Eastern Conference Finals. The Sixers were also eliminated by NBA-champion Toronto, in seven games during the Eastern Conference semifinals.
It will be a game with four all-stars from last season, with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for the Sixers and Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton for the Bucks.
Golf
Ashleigh Buhai stretched her surprise lead at the Women's British Open to three shots, shooting a bogey-free 5-under 67 in Friday's second round at Milton Keynes, England.
Buhai, a 30-year-old South African who has never won on the LPGA Tour, birdied four of the final eight holes to post 12-under 132.
"I'm trying not to keep thinking it's a major. It's just another tournament," said Buhai, whose best previous British Open finish was a tie for 30th in 2017. "I just keep trying to do what I've done the last few weeks. I've kept the mistakes off the card the last two days."
Alone in second at 9 under was 20-year-old Hinako Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who is making her LPGA Tour and major championship debut.
"I just wanted to make the cut. That's all," Shibuno said.
Shibuno, who shot 66 on Thursday, had a 69 on Friday and wowed spectators at Woburn Golf Club with her fearless play. She led for much of the afternoon before Buhai overtook her. Shibuno has two victories in Japan this year and is ranked 46th in the world.
American Lizette Salas was third at 8 under. She birdied the first four holes en route to a bogey-free 67.
"Awesome day," Salas said.
Bronte Law, the top-ranked English player at No. 19, also shot 67 and was four shots back alongside Celine Boutier, second-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Caroline Masson and local favorite Charley Hull, who is playing on her home course. Boutier had the day's lowest round at 66.
Danielle Kang had a disappointing 72 and was six shots back.
Motorsports
Stewart Friesen won on the dirt at Eldora Speedway on Thursday night at Rossburg, Ohio for his first NASCAR Trucks Series victory and a spot in the playoffs.
The 36-year-old Canadian broke through in his 63rd series start after finishing second six times. He took the lead to start the final stage, staying out on the half-mile clay oval while leader and defending champion Chase Briscoe pitted after leading all of the first two stages.
"This was meant to be. We needed to get it done on the dirt," Friesen said while holding his son. "We missed the past two years. What a special event. Oh my goodness, I don't know what to say."
Driving the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Chevrolet, Friesen held off Sheldon Creed by 0.728 seconds in a two-lap shootout after the last of the 12 caution periods in the only dirt event in NASCAR's three national series.
"Oh man, thank you to all the race fans that stuck with us," Friesen said. "Today, this is the day. This is the week. Thanks to everybody. This is meant to be. We needed to get it done on the dirt. Thanks to everyone. What a special event."
Points leader Grant Enfinger was third, followed by Mike Marlar in his first series start. Todd Gilliland was fifth.
Diving
Mexico's Juan Manuel Celaya plunged with power and emerged from the pool with a smile, knowing that the most challenging days had been worth a gold medal in the 1-meter springboard at the Pan American Games at Lima, Peru.
Celaya scored 435.60 points. Jamaica's Yona Knight-Wisdom was second at 429.90, and American Andrew Capobianco took the bronze with 411.25. Celaya, a 20-year-old who attends Louisiana State University, came into the week hoping to gain experience from his veteran teammates. Instead, he won Mexico's first gold for diving at the Pan Am Games in Lima.
