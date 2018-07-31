The Milwaukee Bucks will play the inaugural game at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 3 when they open the preseason against the Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks said Tuesday they will wrap up their preseason schedule with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 12. Tickets for both Milwaukee home games go on sale Aug. 6.
The Bucks and Fiserv Co. of Brookfield announced last week a 25-year naming rights deal for the team’s new $524 million downtown arena, scheduled to open Aug. 26.
In addition to the two home preseason games, the Bucks will travel to play Minnesota at a location to be announced, on Oct. 7, and at Oklahoma City on Oct. 9 against the Thunder.
- The NBA and WNBA will now share official data with MGM Resorts International, a major win for the leagues as they prepare for the anticipated growth of sports betting across the country.
The Las Vegas-based casino giant will pay the NBA for that data to use in determining outcomes of various bets. The NBA’s stance has been that getting accurate stats to bettors is critical so players know what they’re betting on and so casinos will know when to pay out, and MGM Resorts is the first casino to make an arrangement with the league for those numbers.
Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed, other than it’s a multiyear arrangement.
Soccer
Ramon Jesurun, FIFA Council member and president of Colombia’s football federation, is being investigated for alleged embezzlement and resale of tickets for World Cup qualifying matches, Colombian trade authorities said.
Jesurun, who is on FIFA’s main decision-making committee, is being probed along with his predecessor as federation president, Luis Bedoya, executive Alvaro Gonzalez Alzate, former Colombian league chairman Jorge Perdomo and others.
The trade authorities said the investigation concerned eight of the nine home South American qualifiers played by the national team. They believe 42,221 tickets were allegedly embezzled and resold, some at 350 percent over face value.
Proceeds from the criminal operation are estimated to be about $4.5 million.
Tennis
Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki pulled out of the Citi Open because of an injured right leg Tuesday, when the hard-court tournament also lost its defending champion, Ekaterina Makarova.
The No. 4-seeded Makarova lost her first-round match at the U.S. Open tuneup to Ana Bogdan 7-6 (2), 6-3.
No. 2 seed Sloane Stephens, the reigning U.S. Open champion, moved into the second round with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Stephens converted all four break points she earned, saved seven of the nine she faced, and hit six aces. She’ll next face Andrea Petkovic, who won her opener on Monday.
Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling will miss the start of the season because of a right wrist injury.
The 22-year-old Swede had surgery on Tuesday. Team physician Dr. Michael Terry says the expected recovery time is 14 weeks.
Chicago acquired Forsling in a 2015 trade with Vancouver for Adam Clendening. Forsling, a fifth-round pick by the Canucks in 2014, had three goals and 10 assists in 41 games last season.
- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league wants a cut of gambling profits if its intellectual property, data or video from games are used.
Bettman tells guest host Larry Lage in the in the latest episode of “PodcastOne Sports Now” those who want to conduct gambling business with NHL assets will need to negotiate.
