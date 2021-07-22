Bucks: Title rewards Antetokounmpo's decision to commit to team

The Bucks didn’t have the smooth regular season they’d enjoyed the last couple of years.

Jrue Holiday, the team’s top offseason addition, missed 10 games due to COVID-19. After entering the playoffs as the NBA’s top overall seed in 2019 and 2020, the Bucks posted the seventh-best record in the league and had the East’s No. 3 seed this year.

But that regular-season adversity gave the Bucks the toughness they’d need in the postseason.

“We knew it wasn’t always going to be pretty,” Bucks forward Khris Middleton said. “We knew we were going to have to win different styles of ballgames, but that’s the type of team you want to be, to throw different guys out there, different lineups out there, because you can’t win the same way at this level.”

Like many champions, the Bucks got some good luck along the way.

James Harden missed nearly all of the first three games and Kyrie Irving sat out the last three games of Brooklyn’s second-round series loss to Milwaukee. The Bucks won Game 7 in overtime after Kevin Durant’s foot was on the line as he hit a jumper at the end of the fourth quarter, turning his potential series-clinching 3-pointer into a two-point basket.