Bucks: Survive shaky free-throw shooting to edge Mavs 112-109

“It’s simple,” the reigning two-time MVP said. “Just go back. Shoot more. Focus on your technique. Take it step by step. Just shoot more. That’s it. The more you shoot, the more you work on it, the better you get. There’s no secret in that.”

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Antetokounmpo’s 1-of-10 outing was the worst single-game performance from the foul line in Bucks history for a player with at least 10 attempts.

Antetokounmpo still scored 31 points as the Bucks won their fourth straight. Luka Doncic had 28 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds for Dallas, which also got 22 points from Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavericks entered the night having won 11 of the last 14 regular-season meetings with the Bucks. Dallas also swept two preseason matchups in Milwaukee last month.

Milwaukee went 0-2 against Dallas and 56-15 against the rest of the NBA during the 2019-20 regular season.

Dallas had chances to win this one late as well after trailing by as many as 14 early, but Trey Burke and Kristaps Porzingis missed potential go-ahead 3-point shots in the final 21 seconds.