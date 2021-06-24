Bucks: Surprising Hawks, Young playing like championship contenders

“That was one thing that was huge about Miami,” Hill said Thursday. “The belief in ourselves was greater than anybody else’s belief in us. There was nobody that wanted to win it more than the guys in the locker room. It showed with sacrifices. It showed with hard work. It showed with the hustle mentality that we had. And that’s the same thing showing up here.”

The Hawks are doing this at far less than full strength.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is playing with a sore right knee that has limited his effectiveness. Cam Reddish is back from an Achilles injury that knocked him out for four months, but the Hawks plan to work him in slowly after such a long layoff. De’Andre Hunter is out for the remainder of the postseason after undergoing knee surgery.

Atlanta has bee able to withstand those injuries, rolling past New York and Philadelphia to reach the conference finals.

Young has been the catalyst. Even when he isn’t shooting well he continues to have an impact. He controls the tempo of the game, gets to the free throw line and keeps teammates involved.

The Hawks have adopted his boldness and fearlessness, earning Game 1 road wins in each of the first three playoff rounds.