Bucks: Stunned by Heat 105-89, Giannis held to 13 points

"Tough game," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. ""The physicality, the defensive activity from both teams was very good. Credit to Miami, they played very well on both ends, shot the ball well, they made tough shots. It wasn't our night."

Brook Lopez led the Bucks (52-9) with 21 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo matched a season-low with 13 points on 6 for 18 shooting, and grabbed 15 rebounds.

"The Heat, they're a team that plays hard," Antetokounmpo said. "It's not just hard for me, it's hard for everybody. They just move the ball so much, they move their bodies, they just play hard."

George Hill left with 4:33 remaining, after taking a knee to the midsection and remaining down for a couple minutes. He was in obvious distress as he took a seat near the Milwaukee bench and did not return.

Hill finished with 12 points in 24 minutes. The Bucks were down 15 when he departed and emptied the bench not long afterward, conceding the ending.

Khris Middleton also scored 12 and Donte DiVincenzo scored 11 for the Bucks.