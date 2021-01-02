Bucks stay hot from 3-point range in 126-96 rout of Bulls SUN

Forbes had 18 points in 22 minutes and was the Bucks' second-leading scorer.

"It took some time to get acclimated," the former San Antonio Spurs guard said. "New system. New players. New coach. I think it took a lot just to kind of find my groove and where I fit in on this team. They've got confidence in me, and playing with guys like Giannis and Khris (Middleton), it makes my job easy."

The Bucks shot just 7 of 38 on 3-point attempts in a 130-110 loss at New York on Sunday, but they've gone 67 of 137 in three games since. Their latest 3-point outburst helped the Bucks beat the Bulls for an 11th straight time.

"We really felt like we needed to try to jam the lane up a little bit, try to keep the ball out of the paint, certainly try to take away (Antetokounmpo's) driving angles to the rim," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. "Tall order to do. We gave up a lot of 3's because of that."

Zach LaVine scored 16 points and Denzel Valentine had 14 for the Bulls. Wendell Carter Jr. and Coby White each added 12.

Middleton had 14 for the Bucks. Bobby Portis provided 13 points and 12 rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton and Holiday added 11 points each.

Tip-ins