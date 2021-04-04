Bucks slip past Kings 129-128 without Antetokounmpo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 33 points to go with 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Sacramento Kings 129-128 on Saturday night.

Brook Lopez had 26 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 12 points, seven assists and a season-best 14 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks have won three straight following consecutive losses to the Celtics, Knicks and Clippers.

“(Holiday) did a lot of things for us,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We kind of needed every bit he gave us. I think he used up the whole tank tonight. We kind of got a little shaky down the stretch but he bailed us out and was relentless. He wasn’t going to let us lose.”

De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points for Sacramento, and Terence Davis had a season-high 27 off the bench. Buddy Hield scored 19 and Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points and 11 assists.

Antetokounmpo was held out because of left knee soreness, one night after the reigning two-time MVP scored 47 points in a 127-109 win over Portland.

Minus their leading scorer, the Bucks led most of the way but needed six points from Holiday in the final 2:23 and a heads-up timeout by Khris Middleton to hold on.