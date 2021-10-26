Bucks: Short-handed Bucks still on point in 119-109 win at Indiana WEDS

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo went into attack mode with the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks playing short-handed on Monday night.

He carried them to another victory.

Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Khris Middleton added 27 points to help the Bucks beat Indiana 119-109.

"It was really aggressive Giannis tonight," coach Mike Budenholzer said. "At the same time, he making reads, making great passes. When he's attacking like that, that's when we are at our best. He had that extra gear tonight."

It showed on a night Budenholzer held out two injured starters — center Brook Lopez and guard Jrue Holiday — as well as key backup Bobby Portis. Thanks to Antetokounmpo and Middleton, they still had enough scoring punch to pull away from the Pacers early and hold off a late charge.

Indiana has lost three of its first four games under new coach Rick Carlisle, this time with Malcolm Brogdon scoring 25 points and Domantas Sabonis with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists

The Pacers never led after Middleton closed the first quarter with a four-point play that broke a 30-30 tie and couldn't get closer than three the rest of the game.