Bucks set NBA record for 3's, roll past Heat 144-97 THUR

Bucks: Milwaukee had 16 3's by halftime, the most of any half in team history. ... The Bucks' last three games have all been decided long before the final buzzer, with them beating Golden State by 39 on Christmas, then losing by 20 in New York on Sunday and leading by as many as 51 on Tuesday.

Heat: The worst Heat loss was 148-80 against Cleveland in 1991. ... Tuesday's 32-point halftime deficit was second worst in team history, topped by a 33-point hole on March 8, 1989 when Riley and the Lakers led 76-43 at the break. ... Herro had 20 points by halftime, the first time he's done that in his career.

Notes

The Heat had about 100 fans at the game, all family and friends of players and employees. "I think it is a boost for the family, just to be able to have some normalcy and have a real opportunity to support their loved ones," said Spoelstra, whose wife Nikki attended.

• Giannis Antetokounmpo's streak of 108 consecutive regular-season games — and 132 overall — with at least 10 points ended. It was the first time since Feb. 13, 2017 that he played, scored less than 10 points and the Bucks won anyway.