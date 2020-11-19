Bucks select R.J. Hampton at No. 24, but may be trading him

The Milwaukee Bucks selected guard R.J. Hampton with the 24th overall pick in the NBA draft Wednesday night, though they may not be keeping him for very long.
The Bucks were expected to send the 24th selection to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a package of picks included in a deal to acquire veteran guard Jrue Holiday.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls drafted versatile Florida State forward Patrick Williams with the No. 4 pick, the next step for a rebuilding team with a new front office.
The Bucks were also trading guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill to New Orleans as part of the deal, which hasn’t been officially announced yet. Multiple reports said the Pelicans planned to trade him to Denver.
The Bucks added Louisville forward Jordan Nwora in the second round with the 45th overall pick. Nwora averaged 18 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 3-point baskets per game as a junior last season to earn Associated Press All-America third-team honors.
Milwaukee acquired that pick earlier in the day from the Orlando Magic in exchange for two future second-round selections.
Hampton, 19, opted against playing college basketball and instead headed to Australia to play for the National Basketball League’s New Zealand Breakers. The 6-foot-5 point guard returned to the United States in February to recover from a hip injury and prepare for the draft.
Milwaukee is trying to upgrade its roster as it prepares to offer two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax extension that would pay him more than $200 million over five years. If Antetokounmpo doesn’t agree to the extension, he could become a free agent after the upcoming season. ESPN and The Athletic reported Wednesday that another proposed move to acquire swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic in a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings had fallen through.
The Bucks have posted the NBA’s best regular-season record each of the last two years, but they lost to Miami in the second round of the playoffs last season after blowing a 2-0 lead to Toronto in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals.
Antetokounmpo met with team officials after the Bucks’ most recent playoff exit to discuss the team’s future.
“Obviously I would like to keep that conversation I’m having with the ownership and my coach and general manager private, but at the end of the day, every team’s got to improve,” Antetokounmpo said during a September Zoom session to announce his selection as MVP. “If you did not win the whole thing, you’ve got to get better. If you win the whole thing, you’ve got to get better and do it again. So for now, our team’s got to get better. I think we have great talent.”
In Chicago, Arturas Karnisovas understood how important it was to set the tone by getting his first draft pick for the Chicago Bulls right as he tries to set them on a championship course.
He also hopes they’re never in this position again.
“This was the opportunity to get it right because the projection of players picked in the top five is much higher,” said Karnisovas, who was hired in April to lead the Bulls’ basketball operation. “It drops significantly afterwards. We wanted to get it right and Patrick was our guy.”
The 19-year-old Williams was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s sixth man of the year and helped the Seminoles win their first ACC regular-season crown. At 6-foot-8 and with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, he can defend all five positions.
Karnisovas said he is also an underrated ball-handler and the idea that he is a raw player is incorrect.
“I didn’t agree with the perception people have of him because they thought he was a raw athlete and he wasn’t skilled,” he said. “He knows how to play. He just knows how to play.”
Williams averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in just 22.6 minutes per game. He also shot 83.8% from the foul line and had a team-high 30 blocks. But he will need to develop more of a touch from the perimeter. Williams shot 32% on 3-pointers and made just 16 from beyond the arc.
He will also need to show he can be more than a complementary player and carry a heavier load than he did in college. He logged more than 30 minutes just twice.
“It’s all about roles,” Williams said. “In the NBA, everybody can’t be a LeBron James from the Day 1 or a Michael Jordan from Day 1. You’ve got to kind of embrace your role and then do your role well, and then you’re trusted with more.”
The Bulls took center Marko Simonovic in the second round at No. 44 overall. The 6-11, 215-pounder from Montenegro who can run and shoot from the outside will be stashed in Europe for at least a year.
It was Chicago’s first draft not overseen by Jerry Krause or John Paxson since 1984. Back then, Rod Thorn used the No. 3 pick to take a certain high-flying icon out of North Carolina.
Williams joins a team that finished 22-43 last season and was one of eight not to qualify for the NBA’s restart in Florida. The Bulls were 11th in the Eastern Conference when play was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, and they decided needed new leadership.
Chicago hired Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations in April while shifting Paxson to an advisory role. The Bulls also fired Gar Forman and brought in general manager Marc Eversley from Philadelphia to replace him. And they didn’t stop there.
They let former coach Jim Boylen go in August and hired Billy Donovan a month later. The 55-year-old Donovan led Oklahoma City to a 243-157 record and playoff appearances in each of his five seasons. But with an expiring contract, he and the Thunder split in what the team said was a mutual decision.
NBA note
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season, the team said Thursday.
The team said in a tweet that an MRI performed in Los Angeles had confirmed the injury.
Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. General manager Bob Myers had said athletic trainers would head to Southern California to accompany Thompson as he got his test.
The injury could be a severe blow for the Warriors, who finished worst in the NBA last season as they struggled without Thompson and at times without Stephen Curry, who was nursing a broken left hand that sidelined him for more than four months.
Thompson didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
Myers said Thompson’s injury had Golden State considering altering its draft decisions Wednesday night but the Warriors stuck with their plan to select Memphis center James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall selection.
