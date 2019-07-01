The re-configuring of the Milwaukee Bucks continued on Monday.
On Sunday – the first day of free agency – the team signed Khris Middleton to a five-year deal worth $178 million, traded guard Malcolm Brogdon, and re-signed center Brook Lopez, reportedly to a four-year, $52 million deal.
On Monday, the changes kept coming. The Bucks reportedly signed free agent guard Wesley Matthews to a one-year deal, inked center Robin Lopez – Brook's brother – and re-signed guard George Hill, according to several media outlets, including ESPN.
Matthews was pursued by many teams as a player at the league's veteran minimum. But he will return to his Wisconsin roots and assume a role as part of the Bucks' bench.
Matthews, 32, has averaged 13.7 points in his decade in the NBA, including stops with Utah, Portland, Dallas, New York and Indiana. Matthews averaged 10.9 points in 23 games with the Pacers last season.
Matthews played his college ball at Marquette University in Milwaukee in the late 2000s before building a career as an undrafted player in the NBA.
Lopez never developed into more than a complementary contributor after the Phoenix Suns selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft.
He enjoyed a resurgence after the 2019 All-Star break, averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 24 appearances for the Chicago Bulls.
It was actually something of a surprise he carved out a large niche for himself with a young, rebuilding Bulls squad this past season, but his strong play in the second half warranted the playing time. He also served in a veteran leadership role.
Lopez was a positive defensive contributor for the Bulls last season, but joining a Bucks roster featuring NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton and others will take a lot of the offensive burden off his shoulders.
Hill and Milwaukee reportedly agreed to a three-year, $29 million deal, which was first reported by The Athletic.
Brought on in early December from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team trade, Hill averaged 6.8 points and 2.1 assists in 47 regular season games with the Bucks.
Hill’s veteran presence fortified the Bucks’ bench and overall depth, which eased the workload for Antetokounmpo, Middleton and guard Eric Bledsoe.
He also played well in the playoffs, averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 15 games, helping Milwaukee reach the Eastern Conference finals.
Bucks notes
• Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Greece at the basketball World Cup in China.
The NBA MVP said he hasn't "talked to the coach about which position I'll be playing ... the important thing is to play."
"Whether I play the 1 (point guard) or the 5 (center), I don't care," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm a basketball player. I want to help the team any way I can."
The World Cup is from Aug. 31-Sept. 15, and Greece is one of 32 qualifiers.
Antetokounmpo did not play for Greece at the 2017 Eurobasket. His absence led the Greek basketball federation to publicly accuse his Milwaukee Bucks team of staging a knee injury.
• Free agent Nikola Mirotic will return to Europe after five seasons in the NBA and sign with EuroLeague team Barcelona.
Mirotic, 28, had a standout career at Real Madrid before entering the NBA with the Chicago Bulls before the 2014-15 season.
This past season, Mirotic was one of the biggest names moved at the league's trade deadline once again. After he was sent from the Bulls to the New Orleans Pelicans at the deadline in 2018, New Orleans moved him to Milwaukee on deadline day this time around.
Ultimately, though, Mirotic's impact in Milwaukee was less than expected. A thumb injury limited him to only 14 games in the regular season.
He returned for the playoffs, but good little time on the court. He played just nine minutes in Game 5 in the Eastern Conference fibals against the Toronto Raptors and not at all in Game 6.
NBA notes
Free-agent center Frank Kaminsky reportedly agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Phoenix Suns,
Kaminsky, who played at Wisconsin, played well in the final weeks of the Charlotte Hornets' season and is expected to compete for minutes in the Suns' frontcourt.
Charlotte declined to offer Kaminsky a qualifying offer, which made the 26-year-old an unrestricted free agent. Kaminsky, drafted ninth overall by the Hornets in 2015, averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this past season.
• Enes Kanter is coming back to the Eastern Conference, joining the Boston Celtics.
Kanter's manager, Hank Fetic, wrote on Twitter that Kanter had agreed to two-year deal with the Celtics, with the second-year being a player option.
The Athletic reported that the deal would pay Kanter $10 million.
Kanter began last season with the New York Knicks and was playing well, averaging 14 points and 10.5 rebounds. But he lost his spot in the rotation when the Knicks wanted to focus on younger players, and he was eventually waived. The Turkish center then signed with the Portland Trail Blazers and ended up starting after Jusuf Nurkic's season-ending injury.
• All-Star guard Klay Thompson said on social media he is staying put with the Golden State Warriors.
He is expected to sign a five-year max contract for $190 million when the NBA free agent moratorium period ends, remaining with Golden State just as he had hoped all along.
Thompson had been scheduled for surgery this past week for a torn ACL in his left knee after he was injured during a Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. Neither the Warriors nor Thompson's agent have confirmed whether he has had the surgery.
