Bucks notebook: Hill a real hot shot coming off the bench

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer wasn’t about to put the hex on George Hill.
The way Hill has been shooting this season, maybe an old-fashioned jinx is the only way defenses can cool him off.
After a recent win over the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum, Budenholzer was asked if it’s become a surprise when Hill misses a shot.
“I don’t want to jinx him or anybody, so I’m going to pass on that question,” Budenholzer said.
In his 12th season out of Indiana University-Purdue University, the veteran guard has been arguably the most important component of the terrific Bucks bench unit. He’s averaging 9.9 points per game and leads the NBA with a 52.3 percent mark from 3-point range, the only qualified player above 50 percent.
In fact, Hill is shooting 54.6 percent overall from the field, and if he maintains his pace he would become just the fourth player in NBA history to shoot better than 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3 in the same season (Steve Kerr did it twice, Tim Legler once and Detlef Schrempf once).
Hill scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting last Friday in the Bucks’ 116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets, which was their 40th victory this season and improved them to an NBA-best 40-6, still very much on pace for the vaunted 70-win mark.
But even more than his great shooting numbers this season, Hill turned into a valuable bench piece immediately after being acquired in a three-team deal involving John Henson, Matthew Dellavedova, draft picks and others with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards last December.
Hill averaged 6.8 points per game in 47 regular-season appearances for the Bucks last season and 11.5 points in 15 playoff games.
Drafted with the 26th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in 2008, Hill is a strong perimeter defender and has already played in 117 career postseason games.
It’s hard to imagine a more well-respected presence in the locker room than Hill.
“He’s just patient,” Bucks forward Khris Middleton said. “First, he sets guys up. He knows how to play. He defends well and he knows how to get himself open. He knows how to find the open spot, because he’s unselfish.
“He (creates) space for other guys, knowing that his guy’s probably help or slide or switch a big on him. Then he’s just ready to shoot. He’s playing well.”
Navigating bodies
After the recent win over the Celtics, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo got into an interesting discussion about how teams are defending him.
Specifically, by falling down.
The reigning MVP charges the basket with a kinetic energy that opponents can either back away from and allow points to or absorb and risk their own bodies against. The middling option seems to be to anticipate contact just before it arrives and crash to the floor in hopes of drawing a foul.
Which could put Antetokounmpo in danger.
“We watch clips of ourselves and the game. I’ve seen a lot of guys trying to take a charge, but they fall down before they take (a) charge,” he said. “That’s really dangerous, because I could sprain my ankle. Especially when I’m about to spin, they can trip me.”
Antetokounmpo was then asked if he’s actually gotten better at falling during his career.
“Yeah,” he replied. “It’s kind of hard, because the NBA, the way it’s built, it kind of wants you to flop. It wants you to be weak, kind of. Sometimes I think when you’re strong and you’re going through contact, they don’t call the foul. But when you’re like just flopping and just kind of going through the contact and just throwing the ball up, they’re just going to call the foul.
“But that’s not who I am. That’s not what I’m going to do. I’m just going to try to power through contact. There’s going to be times that the defensive guy drives me or pushes me. I’ve got to show it more. I think I’ve done a great job, a better job, of showing it more so that the refs can see that guys are holding me, pushing me, and just being physical.”
After that Celtics game, Budenholzer was clear that he’s concerned about how Antetokounmpo is being officiated.
“I think it’s a huge concern,” Budenholzer said. “If and when players are falling before contact and there’s feet and knees and legs that are basically kind of putting Giannis in a dangerous place — I think it’s a tough game to call.
“Giannis is obviously always in attack mode, but if there’s no contact and guys are falling and/or underneath him, that’s dangerous.”
Just don’t expect Antetokounmpo to start avoiding contact anytime soon.
“I cannot be thinking about plays, if I won’t get hurt or (not),” he said. “I think I’m pretty good at avoiding situations (where) you can get hurt and avoiding guys on the floor. It’s kind of dangerous. When somebody’s taking a charge, you’ve got to step in the right place for you to not sprain your ankle or for you not (to) step wrong and hurt your knee or something.
“I think I’m pretty good with that. I know how to avoid contact. I always played skinny my whole career, so I know how to avoid contact.”
1,000 for little brother
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s youngest brother, Alex, has reached a significant prep milestone.
He achieved it against the family of some other legendary NBA names.
Alex Antetokounmpo, a 6-foot-8 senior wing at Whitefish Bay Dominican, scored his 1,000th career point during a 90-57 loss to powerhouse Sierra Canyon of Los Angeles on Jan. 18 at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Sierra Canyon’s roster features both the son of LeBron James, Bronny James, and the son of Dwyane Wade, Zaire Wade.
Alex Antetokoumnpo is receiving college interest from Wisconsin and Iowa, according to rivals.com.
