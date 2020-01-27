Bucks notebook: Hill a real hot shot coming off the bench

Specifically, by falling down.

The reigning MVP charges the basket with a kinetic energy that opponents can either back away from and allow points to or absorb and risk their own bodies against. The middling option seems to be to anticipate contact just before it arrives and crash to the floor in hopes of drawing a foul.

Which could put Antetokounmpo in danger.

“We watch clips of ourselves and the game. I’ve seen a lot of guys trying to take a charge, but they fall down before they take (a) charge,” he said. “That’s really dangerous, because I could sprain my ankle. Especially when I’m about to spin, they can trip me.”

Antetokounmpo was then asked if he’s actually gotten better at falling during his career.

“Yeah,” he replied. “It’s kind of hard, because the NBA, the way it’s built, it kind of wants you to flop. It wants you to be weak, kind of. Sometimes I think when you’re strong and you’re going through contact, they don’t call the foul. But when you’re like just flopping and just kind of going through the contact and just throwing the ball up, they’re just going to call the foul.