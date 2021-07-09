Bucks Notebook: Antetokounmpo has been dominant, now he needs help SAT

"I think he wants us to learn on him hard," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He wants as much responsibility as we can give him. That's part of what makes him great."

But the box score was pretty ugly for the rest of the Bucks.

Jrue Holiday scored 17 points but needed 21 shots to get there. Middleton was non-existent for much of the night, finishing with 11 points on 5 of 16 shooting. Brook Lopez had a quiet night. Other than Pat Connaughton's 14 points, the Bucks' bench didn't contribute much.

"I think we had a lot open shots that we didn't make," Holiday said. "I know me personally there were a couple of layups that I usually make that kind of rimmed in and out. I had some good looks."

Budenholzer said he isn't down on Holiday and Middleton, even if their first two games have been mostly mediocre.

"You always give credit to the defense," Budenholzer said. "Those guys do a good job. There's probably a few looks that they've got to go in, when you're playing a good defensive team and you get a good clean one. Jrue was getting to the paint a lot. I liked his aggressiveness. I think we need all 3 of those guys. I think they just keep working, they'll be good."