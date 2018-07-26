MILWAUKEE — As crews use heavy equipment to begin deconstructing the Bradley Center, the Milwaukee Bucks’ new home finally has a name.
The team announced Thursday that the $500 million facility, slated to open Aug. 26, will be called the Fiserv Forum after reaching a 25-year agreement with Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc., a global provider of financial technology services.
“This has been a long time coming,” Bucks president Peter Feigin said during a news conference at the arena site. “We couldn’t be happier.”
Fiserv CEO Jeffrey Yabuki called the deal a perfect fit for his company, which employs approximately 23,000 worldwide including nearly 1,000 at its Brookfield headquarters.
“This is an opportunity for Fiserv to take our brand to the next level and partner with the Milwaukee Bucks,” Yabuki said.
He compared the agreement to the one with Jane Bradley Pettit, who donated $90 million to build the Bradley Center, which opened in 1988 and served as the Bucks’ home through this past season.
“Obviously, we didn’t do anything that she did,” Yabuki said. “But we’re every bit committed to the community and making sure that experiences like this last for another 25 years.”
Former Bucks owner and U.S. Senator Herb Kohl committed $100 million to the arena while current owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dienan chipped in another $150 million for the project, with the public adding another $250 million in a mix of state and local tax dollars.
Despite the hefty public contribution, revenue from the naming rights deal – as well as all other revenue generated by the facility – will go to ownership, which is required to use that money to maintain the building.
Neither Yabuki or Feigin would divulge the amount of the agreement. According to an October 2017 Forbes Magazine report, the team was looking for a deal for $7-10 million per year.
“The financial details were not disclosed as part of the agreement so we’re going to stick with that,” Yabuki said.
Feign also declined specifics, pointing instead at the length of the deal.
“If you look at comparables, this rarely happens,” Feigin said. “These are two growing, innovative (companies). We call ourselves a ‘30-year startup’ and a ‘50-year starup’ so both of us are committed.”
The Bucks also made overtures to other Wisconsin companies during their search and also were reported to have made a hard sell to Foxconn, which is building a massive factory complex in nearby Racine County.
Getting it done with just a few weeks remaining before the building’s first event – a Sept. 4 concert by The Killers and Milwaukee’s own Violent Femmes – was a relief to Feigin and his team.
“A bunch of us internally hugged each other, cried and laughed. We were beyond celebratory, “ he said. “This is a major piece; a culmination to a lot of pieces of the puzzle. To have a brand and a name and to start really having recognition of what the destination is, this is a very big deal.”
University of Wisconsin fans can get their first taste of the building on Dec. 8 for the annual men’s basketball game against Marquette, which also will play at the new arena.
