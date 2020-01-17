Bucks: Milwaukee's quality bench key to team's success this season

MILWAUKEE — With reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, All-Star Khris Middleton, All-Defensive point guard Eric Bledsoe and stretch big man Brook Lopez on the floor, the Milwaukee Bucks’ starting lineup is potent enough.
And then they go to the bench.
The Bucks’ dominance of the NBA this season, to the tune of a 37-6 record heading into tonight’s game against the Nets in Brooklyn, would not have been achieved without massive production from their reserves.
Never was that more on display than in Thursday night’s 128-123 victory over the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum.
After the Celtics had whittled a 27-point deficit down to six at 87-81 in the third quarter, Antetokounmpo scored on a putback for an 89-81 lead and then went out for a breather following a timeout with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left in the third. The ensuing stretch turned out to be the most significant of the game.
With Middleton remaining as a starter to anchor things from the point, Milwaukee’s bench brigade went on a 17-6 run to close the quarter and give the Bucks a commanding 106-87 lead entering the fourth.
Middleton sandwiched a pair of free throws and a turnaround jumper around a 3-pointer from Kyle Korver, George Hill — shooting an NBA-best 52.5 percent from 3-point range — made two free throws and canned a pull-up 3 from the wing, Donte DiVincenzo was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws and Ersan Ilyasova stayed active on the offensive glass for a putback.
“It’s that group and that section of the game, as great as Giannis is, that section’s been a good time for us and that group has played and functioned at a high level,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.
Antetokounmpo was more than happy to observe.
“Amazing,” he said. “We have guys from the bench that can come in at any time and play well, contribute to this team.”
Korver, a 17-year veteran, was a key part of that third-quarter surge.
“We were passing, we were cutting, there was a lot of movement, ball movement, player movement,” Korver said. “I think our pace was good. We got some stops, which usually happens when you make a run. Usually you’re out there getting stops and then getting out and getting some easier baskets. This has happened a bunch of times throughout the season.
“It’s a good group. We have a good feel for each other.”
It was all orchestrated by Middleton, who ran the point with that group and was the feature player with Antetokounmpo resting.
“I think I played a couple pick-and-roll sets, just to try to get space and get a little bit of movement going,” said Middleton, who finished with 23 points on an efficient 8-of-13 from the field. “We were able to get defensive stops, too, and that helped. (We) were able to push the pace a little bit more, just play a little bit more random.”
DiVincenzo rising
Confidence and big-game experience are not absent for DiVincenzo, who won a pair of national titles in college with Villanova.
But the second-year reserve guard seems to have found an extra gear lately.
He scored a career-high 19 points — including a sweet crossover shake on Boston ace defender Marcus Smart for a jumper — on 6-of-11 shooting Thursday. DiVincenzo’s previous career high didn’t last a week, as he scored 18 at Sacramento on Jan. 10.
“We all know he’s got game,” Middleton said. “We’ve seen it in the past. We’ve seen that in college, we’ve seen it in practice. The confidence, now you guys are starting to see it in games, which we all love to see.”
Long-range Lopez
Brook Lopez’s range was an immediate feature after Budenholzer was hired prior to last season and implemented his “Let it fly” attitude on offense.
The 7-foot center showed how he could stretch defenses by stepping out and shooting 36.5 percent from 3-point range. Lopez hasn’t been as prolific from distance so far this season, shooting just 30.4 percent.
But he proved Thursday night how potent the Bucks’ offense is when he’s hitting.
Lopez drilled three triples as the Bucks raced out to a 15-6 lead, and they would never wind up trailing.
“When he’s hitting 3s and that big is on him, that big now has to come outside the paint, which allows a lot more room for guys like ‘Bled’ (Bledsoe), Giannis, George, myself, Donte, to get to the rim and create a little bit more,” Middleton said.
The Bucks can’t forget about getting their big man touches in the post, too.
“We’ve got to,” Middleton said. “Definitely if they’re going to put a small (on Lopez) and put a big on Giannis. That’s what Brook did early in his career. He (drew) a double-team off the jump ball a lot of games. He still has that game on the low block. We have to feed him sometimes.”