Bucks: Milwaukee's quality bench key to team's success this season

“It’s that group and that section of the game, as great as Giannis is, that section’s been a good time for us and that group has played and functioned at a high level,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Antetokounmpo was more than happy to observe.

“Amazing,” he said. “We have guys from the bench that can come in at any time and play well, contribute to this team.”

Korver, a 17-year veteran, was a key part of that third-quarter surge.

“We were passing, we were cutting, there was a lot of movement, ball movement, player movement,” Korver said. “I think our pace was good. We got some stops, which usually happens when you make a run. Usually you’re out there getting stops and then getting out and getting some easier baskets. This has happened a bunch of times throughout the season.

“It’s a good group. We have a good feel for each other.”

It was all orchestrated by Middleton, who ran the point with that group and was the feature player with Antetokounmpo resting.