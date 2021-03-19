Bucks: Land PJ Tucker from Rockets for playoff push

Tucker gives the Bucks a solid defender and quality 3-point shooter, especially from the corners. The Bucks (26-14) have won five straight games and nine of their last 10, putting them 1 ½ games behind Philadelphia and Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Rockets said last week they were attempting to trade the 35-year-old Tucker, who is in the final season of a $31.8 million, four-year contract.

Tucker had started each of the 32 games in which he appeared and was averaging 4.4 points. He was shooting 31.4% from 3-point range but had been a more reliable 3-point shooter in previous seasons.

The 6-foot-5 forward been a fixture in Houston’s starting lineup in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He averaged 6.9 points in 2019-20 and 7.3 points in 2018-19.

Kurucs, 23, has played in 16 games for Brooklyn and Houston this season. He has scored a total of 16 points.

Augustin, 33, was averaging 6.1 points, 3 assists and 19.3 minutes in his first season with Milwaukee after spending four seasons in Orlando. The 25-year-old Wilson had averaged 3.6 points in 12 games this season and hadn’t been able to work his way into the Bucks’ rotation.

