Bucks: Land PJ Tucker from Rockets for playoff push

MILWAUKEE — P.J. Tucker is now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, an addition for the team’s playoff push.
The Bucks announced Friday that they had acquired Tucker as well as guard Rodions Kurucs from the Houston Rockets and had sent guard D.J. Augustin plus forward D.J. Wilson to Houston.
As part of the trade, the Bucks gave up their 2021 and 2023 first-round picks and got back their own 2022 first-round pick and the Rockets’ 2021 second-round selection.
“P.J. Tucker checks all the boxes,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “He is a great teammate who brings a veteran presence with playoff experience. P.J.’s a versatile, high-IQ defender, and on the offensive end he plays with discipline, is unselfish, and spaces the court with his ability to knock down the three.”
The Bucks announced the trade Friday, two days after Augustin and Wilson participated in warmups before a 109-105 victory at Philadelphia but weren’t with the team during the actual game. ESPN first reported the trade.
Tucker issued an Instagram post bidding farewell to Houston on Thursday.
“I can’t find the words to describe how much the city of Houston means to me,” Tucker said. “The city embraced me from Day 1 and stole my heart with all the love I was shown.”
Tucker gives the Bucks a solid defender and quality 3-point shooter, especially from the corners. The Bucks (26-14) have won five straight games and nine of their last 10, putting them 1 ½ games behind Philadelphia and Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Rockets said last week they were attempting to trade the 35-year-old Tucker, who is in the final season of a $31.8 million, four-year contract.
Tucker had started each of the 32 games in which he appeared and was averaging 4.4 points. He was shooting 31.4% from 3-point range but had been a more reliable 3-point shooter in previous seasons.
The 6-foot-5 forward been a fixture in Houston’s starting lineup in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He averaged 6.9 points in 2019-20 and 7.3 points in 2018-19.
Kurucs, 23, has played in 16 games for Brooklyn and Houston this season. He has scored a total of 16 points.
Augustin, 33, was averaging 6.1 points, 3 assists and 19.3 minutes in his first season with Milwaukee after spending four seasons in Orlando. The 25-year-old Wilson had averaged 3.6 points in 12 games this season and hadn’t been able to work his way into the Bucks’ rotation.
Notes
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was fined $35,000 on Friday for saying conversations with referees are “just a bunch of lies” while questioning why more fouls weren’t called against Dallas in LA’s 105-89 loss to the Mavericks.
George said after Wednesday’s game that it was “insane” the Clippers weren’t getting to the free throw line more on drives to the basket, then was asked what conversations with officials are like when players don’t think they’re getting the calls.
“Just a bunch of lies,” George said. “Can’t go too much further than that. It’s a bunch of lies. They know what’s going on.”
George scored 28 points, but the Clippers shot just 42% in their second game with fewer than 90 points. The other was a 124-73 loss to the Mavericks in LA in December when Dallas set an NBA record with a 50-point halftime lead (77-27).
The Clippers, who are 5-8 since reaching a season-high 13 games over .500 on Feb. 15, play Charlotte at home Saturday.
- Gary Payton II is following in his father’s footsteps when it comes to elite defense.
Payton II was announced Friday as the G League’s defensive player of the year — a trophy that comes 26 years after his father, Basketball Hall of Famer and former Buck Gary Payton, won the NBA’s defensive player of the year award.
Payton II played for Toronto-affiliated Raptors 905 in the G League bubble this winter, averaging a league-best 2.54 steals per game to go along with 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Raptors 905 had the best regular-season record and was the top seed in the G League playoffs, where they fell in the semifinals.
Payton II also was the league’s steals champion in 2018-19, when he averaged 2.96 per game.
The award was decided by a vote by NBA G League head coaches and general managers whose teams participated in the bubble.
Gary Payton played for Miami’s NBA championship team in 2006, plus was with Seattle, Boston, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has the fourth-most steals in NBA history.