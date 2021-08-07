Bucks: Jrue Holiday showcases his 'super champion' defense in gold-medal win

“Jrue is one of the best defenders in our league and probably the best on-ball defender that the NBA has to offer,” Green said. “Him coming to this team and keeping his commitment was one of the main reasons we’re sitting here as gold medalists.”

In the final, Holiday harassed Knicks guard Evan Fournier into a 5-for-15 game. In the semifinals, it was Patty Mills, who was 5 for 14.

Holiday was one of three U.S. players to arrive hours before the start of play, fresh off a six-game NBA Finals where he averaged 16.7 points while spending nearly 42 minutes a game chasing Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

With barely any rest, he came to Tokyo and did the same, the lone American who played with comfort and ease in the team’s competition-opening loss to France. Over the rest of play, he never let up.

“Everybody he guarded, he made them uncomfortable. And when you got that type of guy at the point of attack, you know, for the rest of us that’s behind him, it makes it a lot easier. Because he’s essentially directing their guys where we want them to go,” Green said. “And so it was it was special for me as someone who loves defense. It was special to play with someone that’s at the level of defender that Jrue Holiday is.”

