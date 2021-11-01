Bucks: Injuries cause reigning champion Bucks to struggle early WEDS

Holiday was a first-team selection on the NBA All-Defensive Team last season. Lopez was a second-team selection in 2020. Without them on the floor, the Bucks' defense hasn't been nearly as stifling as usual.

"I know how good of a defender Jrue is," teammate Grayson Allen said after the Jazz game. "As a guard, though, I kind of feel, or at least miss, Brook's presence most. Especially with him usually kind of holding down that back line underneath the basket, cleaning up any mistakes. A lot of the stuff on the pick-and-roll, he can drop back and defend, too. He takes a lot of pressure off of us guards. He's definitely missed."

Defense hasn't been the only issue. The Bucks have shot just 27.5% (36 of 131) from 3-point range during this three-game skid.

Although Milwaukee kept most of its core together after winning its first title since 1971, many of the other players on the roster are new.

The Bucks brought back George Hill, who last played for Milwaukee from 2018-20. They added Hood, Allen and forward Semi Ojeleye. They're expecting 2020 second-round draft pick Jordan Nwora to have a bigger role.