Bucks: Hope regular-season obstacles help them in postseason

“We have stretches where we look really good defensively and I think we have stretches where we don’t look really good defensively,” guard Donte DiVincenzo said. “I think those stretches stem from just a little bit of miscommunications on coverages, but it comes down to playing hard.”

The Bucks don’t appear to have as much overall depth after all these changes. That might not matter much in the playoffs when teams go to shorter rotations, but it can be a major factor in the regular season.

For instance, Holiday has missed the Bucks’ last four games as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols in regard to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bucks won at Denver in their first game without him but have lost three straight since and allowed an average of 122.7 points in those contests.

“He’s a player that can do it all,” Middleton said. “We’ve definitely missed him these past couple of games.”

The Bucks remain confident they have what it takes to contend for a title. They rank behind only Brooklyn in scoring (120.7) and field-goal percentage (.492). They believe they’ve played together long enough now that they don’t need to use all those offseason moves as justification for any struggles.