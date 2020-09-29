Bucks: Hometown hero Matthews gives back to MACC

In his 11 NBA seasons, Matthews, who turns 34 next month, has played for six teams – the Utah Jazz, the Portland Trailblazers, the Dallas Mavericks, the New York Knicks, the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks. He played in 67 regular-season games this season for the Bucks, averaging 24.4 minutes and 7.4 points per game as a veteran leader and vital defensive stopper for a team that finished the regular season with the league’s best record.

Those travels frequently took him to children’s hospitals for visits, and those experiences led to Monday’s donation.

“The inspiration came from going to the children’s hospitals,” said Matthews, who has a 2-year-old daughter whom he raises as a single dad. “I’ve been to a lot of children’s hospitals across the country, just by being an athlete, to try and make a kid or a family’s life a little bit better that day. And I always came away from it more rewarded than I ever would have imagined. And it never got old.

“It was always tough to see these families that are enduring this tragedy, and being a parent myself, I couldn’t imagine the pain that they have to go through every single day. We all want this world to be cancer-free, we want this world to be better in every single way. And for us, myself, my family, the city, the state, this is a step. I hope a lot of people follow suit, and hopefully we can get a step closer every day to not having to have those visits because they’re not needed anymore.”

