Bucks: Holiday joyous about extension

“Not just on the court, but off the court, how my teammates, how they are, just great people,” Holiday said. “Made me feel like family. You want to be around them. You want to have that type of character around you and your family. They made it an easy decision.”

The Bucks acquired Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans in November as part of a four-team trade.

Milwaukee gave up guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, first-round draft choice R.J. Hampton and two future first-round draft picks. The Bucks also acquired Sam Merrill and gave New Orleans the right to swap two future first-round picks.

The Bucks believe the 6-foot-3 Holiday has been worth the price.

“I don’t think you can kind of appreciate the strength and physicality he brings to both ends of the court until you get to see it night in and night out,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “What he does defensively, takes on different matchups, different-sized guys, you hear about it and everybody talks about it and everything, so you have this expectation, but once you’re around it, it’s even more impressive.”

Holiday is averaging 17 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals this season.