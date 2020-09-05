Bucks: Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks SUN

Butler knew it was good — he was running the other way, his arm in the air, before Crowder's shot even found the inside of the net.

"It just shows how good of a basketball player Jimmy is," "It's not just about his scoring. ... He does whatever's necessary to help your team have a chance to win and that's on both ends of the court."

Crowder's 3 was part of a 17-1 run to end the game.

Milwaukee needed less than five minutes to go on a 21-6 run that put the Bucks up 87-73 late in the third. Lopez and George Hill combined for the first 11 points of that run.

But the fourth, all Miami.

"We're still here in the bubble," Hill said. "It's not the first one to win three games. It's the first one to win four games. We still have basketball to play."

Notes

A dunk in the fourth quarter gave Antetokounmpo 19 points on the night and 1,000 in his 42-game playoff career. He's the 32nd player to score at least 1,000 points in his first 42 NBA playoff games; Michael Jordan has the most in that span, at 1,495.