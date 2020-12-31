Bucks: Heat avenge embarrassment, rally to top Bucks 119-108

Milwaukee is 2-3 this season; the Bucks started 24-3 last season. Milwaukee missed 25 of its last 34 shots on Wednesday, and Miami — perhaps ironically, given how Tuesday went — outscored the Bucks 15-3 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter.

“Got to figure ourselves out as a team,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’re going to be consistent. ... At the end of the day, we’re going to play our game, going to find open shots and hope they fall.”

Avery Bradley scored 16 and Kelly Olynyk had 15 for Miami.

Milwaukee’s lead was 72-58 early in the second half, 84-73 with 3:44 left in the third. It was all Miami from there, with the Heat — who were without Jimmy Butler for a second straight game because of a sprained right ankle — outscoring the Bucks 40-15 over the next 12 minutes

Herro beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer to get Miami within three, Dragic opened the final quarter with another 3 to tie it and the Heat, who trailed by as many as 51 on Tuesday, took the lead for good on a 3 by Olynyk with 9:04 left.

“You want to constantly develop some grit and some toughness during the course of a long season,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And our guys responded in an appropriate fashion.”

Tip-ins