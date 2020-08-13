Bucks: Grizzlies roll past Bucks 119-106

The Bulls, who finished 22-43 this season, were one of the eight teams that didn't qualify for the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World. That meant they wouldn't make the postseason for the fourth time in five years — a tough stretch for a franchise whose dominance in the 1990s was chronicled in the ESPN documentary "The Last Dance."

The move was hardly a surprise. Only Tim Floyd (.205) had a lower winning percentage than Boylen (.317) in franchise history.

"This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball," Karnisovas said in a statement. "Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball."

A longtime NBA assistant, Boylen got his first head coaching job in the league in December 2018 when the Bulls fired Fred Hoiberg after a 5-19 start. Boylen led the Bulls to a 17-41 record the rest of the way and a 22-43 mark in this pandemic-interrupted season after getting a contract extension.

The Bulls were 11th in the Eastern Conference before play was stopped in March because of the coronavirus. After the season, Chicago hired Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations.

John Paxson, the team's former executive vice president of basketball operations, said in February 2019 that the Bulls "absolutely" planned to retain Boylen after they fired Fred Hoiberg. He said at the time that Boylen was "doing the right things" and "promoting the right message to our players."

