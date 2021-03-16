Bucks: Giannis, Milwaukee look to stay focused, and to keep winning

That's just part of his effort this season to stay in the present.

"When I'm gonna be taking my nap, going through my routine, going through film, taking my 20-minute walk every day, I'm gonna be in that moment," he said. "I've done a better job this year just enjoying this moment and not letting my mind explore as much and start thinking about playoffs, outcome, championship, no championship because at the end of the day, this is a stressful job that we're doing. You're gonna stress yourself out."

Antetokounmpo isn't stressing about another early playoff exit, six months since Milwaukee was bounced by Miami in the second round of the NBA's bubble at Disney World. He's confident he'll be ready when that situation arises later this spring.

His next challenge is a matchup at Philadelphia, which won't have MVP candidate Joel Embiid because of a bruised left knee.

"Seeing Embiid go out, we know we still can't take them lightly," forward Khris Middleton said. "It's definitely a game that I think everybody's looking forward to."

Antetokounmpo knows the key is playing good defense, but in his maturation process, he's also more worried about the process than the result.