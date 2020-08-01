Bucks; Giannis makes most of his second chance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared on his way out of the game. Moments later, he was instead on his way to the foul line.

A replay overturned what would have been the NBA's MVP sixth foul with 1:28 left and he made the most of his repreieve, helping the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in the Bucks' first game in the restart. Milwaukee improved the NBA's best record to 54-12 and moved within a victory of clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year.

It appeared the Bucks would have to do it without the Greek Freak when Marcus Smart slid in front of a driving Antetokounmpo as he scored in the lane. A charge was called but eventually overturned, with Smart saying the official explanation from referees was that he was too late.

"Quite frankly, I think we know all what that was all about. Giannis' sixth foul and they didn't want to get him out," Smart said. "Let's just call that spade a spade and that's just what it is."

The Bucks disagreed.