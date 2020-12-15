Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks

Paul sat out Phoenix’s preseason opener but was in the starting lineup for its loss at Utah, finishing with five points and six assists in 18 minutes. The veteran point guard is yet another reason for optimism around the Suns after they went undefeated in the Walt Disney World bubble.

There were six games on the schedule Monday, including Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo going head-to-head again in Milwaukee.

Though the biggest news might have been at a practice. Harden took the floor for the Rockets after joining the team late amid reports he wants to be traded.

The NBA’s leading scorer hasn’t spoken to reporters yet, so there is curiosity all around the league about whether he wants out of a Houston organization that has a new coach and a new backcourt mate for him after swapping Russell Westbrook for John Wall among its numerous changes.

“That part of our business is going to be what it is. There’s no control that we have as players to at least manage what’s being said in terms of rumor mills and what’s being reported. So let’s just leave it at that,” said Kyrie Irving of Brooklyn, one of the teams linked to Harden if there is a trade.