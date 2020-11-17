Bucks: Getting Holiday to play with Antetokounmpo

“The other way is to have a lot of good players, which we have, to have a really good team, hopefully have draft picks intact, have contracts that are movable, have groups that can be creative and navigate and manage kind of the rules of our league and really kind of create your flexibility and options based on what you have, so when you’re good, you can continue to push that envelope and get better.

“That’s where we live right now. That’s the group that we are. We have a really good team. We have a lot of good players. We have draft picks that are at our disposal and most importantly, we have an ownership group that is willing to resource and finance this team to be as successful as possible to win championships. Everyone is all in on trying to push this thing to bring multiple NBA championships here in Milwaukee.”

Making the moves necessary to get the Bucks over the hump and into the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 will require a combination of creativity from Horst and a willingness from the team’s ownership group to go into the luxury tax.

“Nothing is off the table,” Horst said.

The deals eliminated Horst’s concern with Wednesday’s draft, in which the Bucks had just one selection — the 24th overall — that now belongs to the Pelicans.