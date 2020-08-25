Bucks: Fed up, feeling trapped in a bubble

Hill called the video "sickening."

"You're supposed to look at the police to protect and serve and now, it's looked at harass or shoot," Hill said. "To almost take a guy's life — thank God he's still alive — I know the cops are probably upset that he's still alive because I know they surely tried to kill him. But to almost take a man's life especially in front of his kids, that wasn't resisting, at his back at point-blank range, is a heartless and gutless situation. We need some justice for that."

Bucks guard Khris Middleton added: "This is why we have so many people outraged over the country. The man was shot seven times a point-blank range in the back. I mean, it doesn't get any sicker than that.

"I think people are starting to see why Black people ... are so afraid of police, because at any time, no matter what type of position or no matter what they did right or wrong, their first act is to shoot us. I think that's a very scary situation to be in, when they are supposed to protect us."

All three of Wisconsin's major professional sports teams, including the Bucks, wasted no time speaking out after the shooting.