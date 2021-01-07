Bucks: Fast start helps Bucks breeze past Pistons 130-115 FRI

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and Khris Middleton added 23 as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled past the Detroit Pistons 130-115 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.
The Bucks and Pistons faced off in Milwaukee for the second time in three nights. The Bucks (5-3) beat the Pistons 125-115 on Monday and have won their last nine regular-season meetings with Detroit.
Even without fans in the stands, the Bucks own a perfect 4-0 record at Fiserv Forum, where they’re outscoring teams by an average margin of 23.5 points.
“We miss our fans, but we’re still playing at Fiserv,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It’s comfortable. Our day-to-day routine and rhythm, we’re trying to keep as much of that in place. Hopefully we can continue to make this a great place for us.”
Milwaukee was ahead 82-56 at halftime, led by as many as 34 in the third quarter and coasted to the win.
Jerami Grant had 31 points for the Pistons (1-7) to lead all scorers. Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey had 20 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range.
Pistons coach Dwane Casey said his team hurt itself by starting slowly in the first and third quarters.
“We didn’t start the right way,” Casey said. “Subsequently, we had a 15-point loss.”
Brook Lopez scored 17 points, Bobby Portis had 16, rookie Jordan Nwora provided 11 and Jrue Holiday added 10 for the Bucks.
Wayne Ellington scored 12 and Derrick Rose had 10 for the Pistons. Rose left the game early with a bruised right knee.
The game got a bit testy in the closing minutes with physical play that included Antetokounmpo falling to the floor after tangling with Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart. Antetokounmpo went to the Pistons’ bench after the game and exchanged words with Stewart before they were separated.
Note
On the night after a prosecutor decided not to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in Wisconsin, both the Bucks and Pistons offered their response at the start of the game.
After the Bucks won the opening tip, Antetokounmpo held the ball as players from both teams took a knee. After the ensuing inbounds pass, Detroit’s Blake Griffin held the ball while players again took a knee.
Budenholzer proposed doing something during the game — when it would be more visible — rather than during the national anthem. The Bucks said they held the ball for seven seconds to reflect the seven times Jacob Blake was shot.
“We know that when the game starts, people are going to be paying attention,” Antetokounmpo said. “That was the right time to do it. It was a great idea by Bud.”
Blake was left paralyzed after getting shot in the back by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23. The Bucks sat out a first-round playoff game with the Orlando Magic last summer to protest that shooting.
Tip-ins
Pistons: Rookie guard Killian Hayes tore the labrum in his right hip during the third quarter of Monday’s game. The Pistons announced the severity of Hayes’ injury Wednesday without offering a timetable for his potential return.
Bucks: Milwaukee was 19 of 43 from 3-point range and just missed reaching 20 3-pointers in a game for the fourth time this season. Before this year, the Bucks had made at least 20 3-pointers in a game just four times in franchise history.
KINGS 128, BULLS 124: At Sacramento, Buddy Hield converted a four-point play with 38 seconds left to make up for a horrible shooting night as Sacramento held off Chicago on Wednesday.
Hield missed 12 of his first 14 shots and was 1 of 8 on 3-pointers before hitting one from the top of the arc and getting fouled by former Kings teammate Garrett Temple. Hield sank the free throw to give Sacramento a 124-119 lead and finished with 10 points.
First-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton scored 15 of his season-high 17 points in the fourth quarter and made a key steal in the backcourt. Haliburton followed Hield’s pivotal 3 with one of his own against a pair of Chicago defenders to help the Kings end a three-game losing streak.
Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento, which played most of the game without De’Aaron Fox. The point guard strained his right hamstring midway through the first quarter and did not return.
Coby White had a career-high 36 points and seven assists for the Bulls. Zach Lavine scored 32 and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points and a career-best 17 rebounds.