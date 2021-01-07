Bucks: Fast start helps Bucks breeze past Pistons 130-115 FRI

Brook Lopez scored 17 points, Bobby Portis had 16, rookie Jordan Nwora provided 11 and Jrue Holiday added 10 for the Bucks.

Wayne Ellington scored 12 and Derrick Rose had 10 for the Pistons. Rose left the game early with a bruised right knee.

The game got a bit testy in the closing minutes with physical play that included Antetokounmpo falling to the floor after tangling with Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart. Antetokounmpo went to the Pistons’ bench after the game and exchanged words with Stewart before they were separated.

Note

On the night after a prosecutor decided not to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in Wisconsin, both the Bucks and Pistons offered their response at the start of the game.

After the Bucks won the opening tip, Antetokounmpo held the ball as players from both teams took a knee. After the ensuing inbounds pass, Detroit’s Blake Griffin held the ball while players again took a knee.

Budenholzer proposed doing something during the game — when it would be more visible — rather than during the national anthem. The Bucks said they held the ball for seven seconds to reflect the seven times Jacob Blake was shot.