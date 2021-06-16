Bucks: Durant's sensational performance sends Nets to 3-2 lead

The Bucks still led by 16 midway through the third quarter, answering every time the Nets seemed to have any momentum. But Durant then got hot and never really cooled off.

He made all four shots and scored 11 points in the final 6:18 of the third as the Nets pulled to 87-81 on his three-point play with 31 seconds left.

Durant kept right on going to open the fourth, with his 3-pointer with 8:36 to play making it 94-93, Brooklyn’s first lead since it was 2-0.

Nash said before the game the decision to play would rest with Harden. Harden has never won an NBA title and pushed to get back for this game once it became clear the Nets wouldn’t have Irving.

“So James is driving this,” Nash said. “We have to try to support him the best way we can and be an aide for him to figure this out, but it’s a tricky situation but it’s one that we’re willing to go down with James.”

Tip-ins

Bucks: Antetokounmpo had his third straight game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. He also was the only player to receive All-NBA first-team votes on all 100 ballots, earning his third consecutive first-team selection. ... Jrue Holiday had 19 points.

Nets: Irving was voted to the All-NBA third team, the first All-NBA selection for the Nets since Jason Kidd was voted to the first team in the 2003-04 season. ... The Nets paid tribute to announcer Marv Albert, who was calling the game courtside for TNT. Albert, who is from Brooklyn, is planning to retire after nearly 60 years as a professional broadcaster after calling the Eastern Conference finals.

