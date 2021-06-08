Bucks: Durant has 32, Nets up 2-0 after 125-86 blowout of Bucks

He and Irving sat to start the second but the Nets opened with a 7-2 burst to push the lead to 43-21 on Blake Griffin's 3-pointer.

"We didn't play very well overall — first quarter, the whole game. I think we've got to play better from start to end," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Griffin had the highlight play of the half, cutting along the baseline to take a pass from Brown and swoop in for the slam, with Antetokounmpo turning his head away at the last second so the ball couldn't crash down on top of him.

Who could blame the Bucks for not wanting to look?

The lead ballooned to 27 late in the half before Brooklyn took a 65-41 cushion to the locker room.

Middleton missed his first eight shots, making him 6 for 31 at that point in the series after his dismal Game 1. He missed his first eight 3-point attempts in the series before hitting his last two of the first half.

Though Nets fans continued to count when Antetokounmpo got the ball at the free throw line to see if he would shoot it in the allowable 10 seconds, the clock that ran on the overhead video board during Game 1 wasn't shown. Budenholzer said he thought he noticed people looking up at it in the opener but didn't know why.