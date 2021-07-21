Bucks Deer District: Standing up and cheering the deer to a title

One accessory that was almost entirely absent was the face mask. They were not required for entrance into the Deer District, and very few wore them despite a seven-day rolling average for new COVID cases that surged 160% in the past two weeks throughout Wisconsin.

As for the game, it was so evenly matched the crowd seemed to think they could tilt the balance with ritual gestures – wiggling their fingers when Antetokounmpo prepared to hoist a free throw or lifting their arms over their heads, prayer-like, as a three-pointer arced toward the basket.

Whenever Grace O’Brien, 23, of Milwaukee, had come to the district during the playoffs the Bucks won, she said, so she felt duty-bound to bring the luck once more.

“It’s a lot more crowded but it’s still pretty fun being able to come together and celebrate with our team no matter which way it goes,” she said. “It’s a great way for everyone to experience it and not just the people who are inside.”

Another Milwaukeean, 61-year-old Kevin Carrington, said the festivities were a leap beyond those surrounding the Bucks’ 1971 championship.